Maria E. Pasquale Sells 1,423 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maria E. Pasquale also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 6th, Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $156,570.00.

Shares of INCY opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Incyte by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after acquiring an additional 69,918 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

