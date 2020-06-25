Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $56.74 on Thursday. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.94.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,901. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

