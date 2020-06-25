Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CJS Securities lowered Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

