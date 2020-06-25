Traders Purchase High Volume of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 674 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Romano Tio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $48,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,625.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

