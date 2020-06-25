Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Position Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 62.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 243.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $211.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $977.17 million, a P/E ratio of 516.93 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $271.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

