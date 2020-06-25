Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,707 TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. TG Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

