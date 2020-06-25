Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 316.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,791 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 47.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,868,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,741,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1,180.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $794.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.45. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Investec lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.