Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 307.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 169,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Iridium Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Iridium Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

