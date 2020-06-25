Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Blucora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 16.4% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 155,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blucora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 137,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 687,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blucora has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Blucora Inc has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $30.96.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.