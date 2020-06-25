Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650,718 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 2.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

