Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 4,643 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 170.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

