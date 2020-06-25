Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BMC Stock by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

BMC Stock stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.72. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

