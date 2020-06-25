Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,015 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Meridian Bioscience worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,286,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 237,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 420,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 57,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $843.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

