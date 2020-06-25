Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Medifast by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 128,845 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 3,008.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 65,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medifast by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,498,000 after buying an additional 56,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $4,278,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. Analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

