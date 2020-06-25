Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,156 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

