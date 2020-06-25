Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,499 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 111,592 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWR stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.40 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,573,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

