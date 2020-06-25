Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 186,200 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.66% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $591.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLDD. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $62,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,871.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,906. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

