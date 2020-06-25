Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Triumph Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Triumph Group stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Triumph Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.