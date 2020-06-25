Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 26669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 3,445,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mersana Therapeutics Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00
Mersana Therapeutics Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00
Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.19 Million Position in Dropbox Inc
Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.19 Million Position in Dropbox Inc
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cubic Co.
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cubic Co.
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 99,781 Shares of Kontoor Brands
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 99,781 Shares of Kontoor Brands
Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report