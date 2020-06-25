Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.00

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 26669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 3,445,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

