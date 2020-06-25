Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.19 Million Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,118 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,450 shares of company stock valued at $16,605,222. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

