Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cubic were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cubic by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger purchased 1,500 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,097.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

