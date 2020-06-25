Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 99,781 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 83.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,781 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after buying an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 412,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron purchased 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. ValuEngine cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

