Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

