Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.96% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In other news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $635.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.