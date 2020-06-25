Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 836,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Constellium by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Constellium NV has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.