Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.64% of OraSure Technologies worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of 121.38 and a beta of 0.51. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSUR. ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.