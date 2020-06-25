Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strong demand for semiconductor equipment and services. Also, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remains a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains positive about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. However, market uncertainties caused by coronavirus pandemic continue to persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

