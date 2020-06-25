Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given $35.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Satsuma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 50 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STSA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.05 and a current ratio of 15.05. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,115 shares of company stock worth $189,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

