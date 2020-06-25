Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.25

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $103.25, with a volume of 3711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after buying an additional 750,630 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after buying an additional 588,853 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after buying an additional 499,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,478,000 after buying an additional 220,164 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

