iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.19

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.19 and last traded at $108.18, with a volume of 2923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,185,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

