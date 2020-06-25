Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 1197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $776.04 million and a P/E ratio of -76.27.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sitime news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock valued at $80,319,550. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

