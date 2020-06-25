Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.48

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 593446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $481.37 million and a P/E ratio of -49.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Gold Mining news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,101.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,751,513.30.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.