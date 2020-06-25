David Scott Offer Sells 6,572 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,572 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $68,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 12th, David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $114,361.98.
FLEX opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.78. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Flex by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,562,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,826,000 after acquiring an additional 191,560 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $30,832,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 25.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
