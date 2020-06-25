Stacey Giamalis Sells 2,082 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $63,480.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Pagerduty Inc has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth about $107,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pagerduty by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after acquiring an additional 662,420 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth about $30,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth about $30,130,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Pagerduty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,485,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 112,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

