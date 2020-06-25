James Franklin Charles Burns Buys 15,000 Shares of Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ) Stock

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ) Director James Franklin Charles Burns acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,958.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,494.58.

James Franklin Charles Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, James Franklin Charles Burns acquired 5,000 shares of Alcanna stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

CLIQ opened at C$3.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. Alcanna Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.26.

Separately, CIBC raised Alcanna from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Alcanna

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

