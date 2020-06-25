Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 18th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $99,870.00.
  • On Monday, June 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $46,125.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $59,070.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $53,370.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $48,330.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

WORK stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $220,628,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Slack by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $113,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

