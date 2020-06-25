IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 290,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

