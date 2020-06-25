IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 290,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 99,781 Shares of Kontoor Brands
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 99,781 Shares of Kontoor Brands
Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp
Constellium NV Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Constellium NV Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Applied Materials Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Applied Materials Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report