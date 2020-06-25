Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Lowered by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.96.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 3.42. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,224,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $20,791,568.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,531,739 shares of company stock worth $41,703,663. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

