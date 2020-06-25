DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Blackbaud in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 154.57, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $97.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,647,000 after acquiring an additional 173,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,190,000 after buying an additional 328,657 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

