Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $675,000 in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.39% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,828,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

ISEE opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. IVERIC bio Inc has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.16.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

