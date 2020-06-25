Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,484,764 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,484,764 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Crescent Point Energy worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after buying an additional 9,628,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after buying an additional 4,104,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 880.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,609,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,156,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $920.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

