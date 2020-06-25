Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,800 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GDS were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in GDS by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 1.42. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million. Equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

