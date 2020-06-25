Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,314 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

