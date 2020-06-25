Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LivePerson by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,149 shares of company stock worth $2,892,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

