Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,431 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of KEMET worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 117.9% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 4,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 12.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEM opened at $27.21 on Thursday. KEMET Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.86.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. KEMET had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $293.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

