Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Monro worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monro by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. Monro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

