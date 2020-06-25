Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $1.25 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $197.01 on Thursday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,206 shares of company stock worth $46,040,296 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

