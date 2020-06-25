Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 434.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $103.70 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $107.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $6,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,810,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,696,573 shares of company stock worth $719,911,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.84.

