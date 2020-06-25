Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 30,645 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.57% of Upwork worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,902.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 96,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,031.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

