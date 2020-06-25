Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 339.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 114,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.